Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) opened at 48.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

In related news, insider David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.25, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canada-based company, which operates through two segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Company’s Equipment Group is involved in supply of specialized mobile equipment and industrial engines. It consists of businesses, including Toromont CAT, Battlefield-The CAT Rental Store, Sitech Mid-Canada Ltd., Toromont Energy Ltd.

