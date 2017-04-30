Sonic Co. (SONC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SONC shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonic to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 933,570 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.49. Sonic has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business earned $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Sonic had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonic will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONC. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sonic during the third quarter worth about $20,931,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic by 25.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 107,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic during the third quarter valued at $10,697,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 39,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sonic Co. (SONC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-set-sonic-co-sonc-target-price-at-26-95-updated.html.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.