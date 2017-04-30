Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Target Price at $54.86

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Rusnak acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,414.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $98,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 528,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,256,598.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,572 shares of company stock worth $218,398. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Creative Planning boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 94.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Planning Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) traded down 2.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 870,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $267.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 77 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

