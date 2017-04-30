Nike Inc (NKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.31 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC Holdings plc set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Forward View initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $10,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at $18,987,406.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 679,000 shares of company stock worth $37,123,800. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nike by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 55.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

