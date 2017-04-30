Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.10.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 284,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The stock’s market cap is $1.17 billion.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of providing oilfield services to the oil and gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, wireline services and production testing/fracturing fluid (frac flowback) services.

