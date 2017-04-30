Dover Corp (DOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Dover Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dover Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dover Corp from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on Dover Corp from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $147,889.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,742 shares in the company, valued at $858,715.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $1,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,392,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,680,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,344,000 after buying an additional 352,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,981,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,229,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,977,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 271,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dover Corp by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,572,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,405,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $142,471,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.88. 1,741,406 shares of the company traded hands. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $82.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.48. The firm earned $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Dover Corp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-set-dover-corp-dov-target-price-at-80-60-updated.html.

About Dover Corp

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.