CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

COBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on CoBiz Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded CoBiz Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Scott Page sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $99,682.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,709.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,407 shares of company stock worth $610,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COBZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 139,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) opened at 16.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. CoBiz Financial has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.24.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company earned $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40 million. Equities analysts forecast that CoBiz Financial will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and related services through its subsidiaries, CoBiz Bank (Bank), CoBiz Insurance, Inc and CoBiz IM, Inc (CoBiz IM). The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Fee-Based Lines, and Corporate Support and Other.

