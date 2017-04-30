Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cann raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) traded down 2.36% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. 762,564 shares of the stock traded hands. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The company’s market cap is $2.10 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company earned $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 264.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post ($7.25) EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Celgene European Investment Co bought 624,575 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $30,916,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,791 shares of company stock valued at $22,197,388 over the last three months. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 55,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutic areas of focus are cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders, which are a group of over 600 rare genetic diseases caused by mutations, or defects, of single metabolic genes. The Company’s cancer product candidates are enasidenib and ivosidenib (AG-120), which target mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 (IDH2) and isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1), respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

