Brokerages Expect Tegna Inc (TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) to post $800.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tegna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.6 million and the highest is $804.14 million. Tegna reported sales of $781.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tegna will report full-year sales of $800.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tegna.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm earned $887.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.46 million. Tegna had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tegna in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tegna from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tegna from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tegna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other news, Director Howard D. Elias sold 4,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $127,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Behan sold 24,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $637,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Tegna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,184,000 after buying an additional 311,605 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tegna by 1.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,091,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,743,000 after buying an additional 129,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tegna by 47.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,939,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 1,923,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tegna by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Tegna by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,502,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,566,000 after buying an additional 133,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) traded down 0.87% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. 1,150,816 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. Tegna has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tegna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Tegna

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

