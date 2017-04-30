Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.99 Million

Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report $9.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.6 million to $10.2 million. Stellus Capital Investment Corp reported sales of $9.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will report full-year sales of $9.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.4 million to $44.3 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $40.2 million to $53.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment Corp.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) opened at 14.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $179.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.55. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 237.7% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 373,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 262,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 15,872.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 44.3% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 180,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 55,552 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment Corp during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

