$169.84 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) to post sales of $169.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.06 million and the highest is $173.57 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $165.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $169.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.54 million to $707.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $714.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $685.25 million to $752.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.91 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 98,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) opened at 9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.00%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

