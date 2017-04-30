Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $767.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $767.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.8 million and the highest is $771.7 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $751.7 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $767.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.1 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.02 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 33,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,039,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 9,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $286,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,813,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,834 shares of company stock worth $13,802,444 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) traded down 2.10% during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,754 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.78%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

