$71.99 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra Inc (PEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to post $71.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.4 million to $72.57 million. Penumbra reported sales of $57.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $71.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.9 million to $320.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $380.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $375.1 million to $386.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) traded down 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. 121,956 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.20 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $1,518,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,038 shares in the company, valued at $88,301,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $852,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,496 shares of company stock worth $14,507,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,831,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 650,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 519,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 179,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 42.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 348,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 103,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

