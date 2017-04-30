Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.38 Million

Brokerages expect Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) to announce $21.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.9 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.17 million. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners posted sales of $24.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $21.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.81 million to $104.6 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.2 million per share, with estimates ranging from $85.19 million to $123.2 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navios Maritime Midstream Partners.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business earned $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) traded down 0.69% on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 28,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-expect-navios-maritime-midstream-partners-lp-nap-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-21-54-million-updated.html.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (Navios Midstream) is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to own, operate and acquire crude oil tankers under long-term employment contracts, as well as refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers under long-term employment contracts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.