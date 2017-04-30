Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (INTU) Will Post Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.66. Intuit posted earnings of $3.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 82.77%. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. 1,115,890 shares of the company were exchanged. Intuit has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $128.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In other news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $222,181.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 8,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,451.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,563.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,709 shares of company stock worth $14,817,623. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-expect-intuit-inc-intu-will-post-earnings-of-3-66-per-share-updated.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.