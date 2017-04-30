Brokerages Expect Innoviva Inc (INVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) will report sales of $54.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $56.9 million. Innoviva reported sales of $32.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year sales of $54.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.36 million to $233.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $228.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $173.8 million to $283.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The business earned $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Innoviva’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Innoviva from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 16,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 97.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) traded down 6.394% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.785. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,271 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.677 and a beta of 2.33. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

