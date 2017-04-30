Brokerages Expect Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Financial Engines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Financial Engines reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Engines will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Financial Engines.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Financial Engines had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Financial Engines in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Financial Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Grace sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $113,666.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jerome Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,291.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,270,120 shares of company stock worth $187,138,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Financial Engines by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,671,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,082,000 after buying an additional 286,230 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Financial Engines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,263,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Financial Engines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,177,000 after buying an additional 67,069 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Financial Engines by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,536,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,640,000 after buying an additional 265,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Financial Engines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,017,000 after buying an additional 30,566 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) to Announce $0.23 EPS” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-expect-financial-engines-inc-fngn-to-announce-0-23-eps.html.

Shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) traded down 1.73% on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,635 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. Financial Engines has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Engines (FNGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.