Brokerages Expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 219,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $17,525,740.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,546,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $44,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,348.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,398 shares of company stock valued at $51,730,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) traded down 0.45% on Thursday, hitting $80.16. 1,057,989 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $63.92 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

