Brokerages Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.61. Discovery Communications reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.
Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 500,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.
Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 1.39% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,089 shares. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.
About Discovery Communications
Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.
