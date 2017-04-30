Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Cedar Realty Trust to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,593 shares in the company, valued at $14,131,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,593 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,973.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 48,725 shares of company stock valued at $259,086. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) remained flat at $5.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,987 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $435.70 million. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor. The Company focuses its investment activities on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 60 operating properties, including approximately 30 properties in Pennsylvania; over eight properties in Massachusetts; approximately seven properties in Connecticut; over six properties in Maryland; approximately eight properties in Virginia; over three properties in New Jersey, and one property in New York.

