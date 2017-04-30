Brokerages Expect Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.96 million. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

BWP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 13.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 731,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) traded down 1.46% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 152,266 shares of the stock were exchanged. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Company Profile

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

