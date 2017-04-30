Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) to announce sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.5 billion and the lowest is $3.41 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-expect-automatic-data-processing-adp-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-3-42-billion.html.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.49. 1,610,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $84.36 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

In related news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Perrotti sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $301,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,262.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,646 shares of company stock worth $13,594,511.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,759,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,753,000 after buying an additional 763,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,324,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,411,000 after buying an additional 561,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,022,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,419,000 after buying an additional 132,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,752,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,609,000 after buying an additional 410,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,141,000 after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.