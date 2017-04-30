Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.1 Million

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce sales of $12.1 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.84 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $12.1 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.51 million to $55.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.24 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm earned $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) opened at 14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 617.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $273,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 140.8% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 368,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 215,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

