Brokerages Anticipate Vince Holding Corp (VNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) will report $74.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vince Holding Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.31 million to $77.79 million. Vince Holding Corp posted sales of $81.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp will report full-year sales of $74.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.63 million to $282.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $290.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $287.17 million to $293.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vince Holding Corp.

VNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vince Holding Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vince Holding Corp from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vince Holding Corp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vince Holding Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Vince Holding Corp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vince Holding Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vince Holding Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vince Holding Corp by 162.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 574,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vince Holding Corp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 37,467 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) opened at 1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Vince Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Vince Holding Corp Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. (Vince) is a United States-based company, which offers a range of women’s and men’s apparel, women’s and men’s footwear, and handbags. The Company operates as a fashion brand. The Company operates in two segments: Wholesale and Direct-to-consumer. The Company’s Wholesale segment consists of its operations to distribute products to various department stores and specialty stores in the United States and select international markets.

