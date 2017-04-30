Brokerages Anticipate Tesoro Co. (TSO) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tesoro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Tesoro posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesoro will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesoro.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.80. Tesoro had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business earned $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSO. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Tesoro in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tesoro in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Simmons cut their target price on shares of Tesoro from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Tesoro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesoro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) traded down 1.74% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. 1,671,656 shares of the stock traded hands. Tesoro has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesoro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,830,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tesoro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesoro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,395,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesoro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesoro by 67,674.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 502,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

