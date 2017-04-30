Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.6 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will post $5.6 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the highest is $5.72 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $5.6 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.16 billion to $21.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $23.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business earned $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.24 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) traded up 0.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,163 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.88. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 11.33%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Jordan sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $811,667.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,216.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $70,552.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,176.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,320 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,739,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $136,532,000 after buying an additional 1,763,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,588,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $52,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,448,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 124.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,703,032 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $66,231,000 after buying an additional 943,665 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

