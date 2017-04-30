Brokerages Anticipate Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.76. Royal Dutch Shell plc reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Dutch Shell plc.

RDS.A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) to Announce $0.82 EPS” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-anticipate-royal-dutch-shell-plc-rds-a-to-announce-0-82-eps.html.

Royal Dutch Shell plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.