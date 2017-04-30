PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.83 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PDF Solutions an industry rank of 243 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDFS. Northland Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 82.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 127.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 119.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) opened at 19.02 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $609.61 million, a PE ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.57.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc is a provider of infrastructure technologies and services for integrated circuits (IC). The Company’s technologies and services focus on the IC manufacturing process life cycle. It operates in the segment of licensing and implementation of yield improvement solutions for integrated circuit manufacturers.

