Brokerages Anticipate Monsanto Company (MON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monsanto Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. Monsanto Company reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monsanto Company will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monsanto Company.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.40. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded Monsanto Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Monsanto Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.77. 1,553,137 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. Monsanto Company has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In other Monsanto Company news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $1,590,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,752.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Stern sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,600 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,472. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MON. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Monsanto Company during the third quarter worth $15,792,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Monsanto Company during the third quarter worth $797,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Monsanto Company by 151.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,161,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monsanto Company during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monsanto Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

