Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Mid-America Apartment Communities also posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.58 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 9,033 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $912,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) traded down 0.73% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.09. 728,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $110.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.41%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

