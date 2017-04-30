Brokerages Anticipate Inventure Foods Inc (SNAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAK) will report $71.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inventure Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.9 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.4 million. Inventure Foods posted sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inventure Foods will report full-year sales of $71.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.5 million to $297.5 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $234.6 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inventure Foods.

Inventure Foods (NASDAQ:SNAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company earned $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.63 million. Inventure Foods had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAK. DA Davidson lowered shares of Inventure Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inventure Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAK. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inventure Foods during the first quarter valued at $133,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Inventure Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inventure Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in Inventure Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Inventure Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inventure Foods (NASDAQ:SNAK) traded down 1.07% on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 121,688 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company’s market capitalization is $72.84 million. Inventure Foods has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $10.15.

About Inventure Foods

Inventure Foods, Inc is a marketer and manufacturer of healthy/natural and indulgent specialty snack food brands. The Company operates in two segments: frozen products and snack products. The frozen products segment produces frozen fruits, vegetables, beverages and frozen desserts for sale primarily to groceries, club stores and mass merchandisers.

