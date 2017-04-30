Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) will announce $4.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.9 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.62 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $4.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.9 million to $30.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.3 million per share, with estimates ranging from $44.96 million to $47.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm earned $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) traded down 4.14% on Thursday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 159,823 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Million” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-anticipate-global-medical-reit-inc-gmre-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-4-51-million.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 180,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 114,242 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at about $8,882,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 442.1% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares during the period.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc focuses on operating as a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities in certain markets with various clinical operators. The Company seeks to invest in these purpose-built, specialized facilities, such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals and outpatient treatment centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.