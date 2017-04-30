Brokerages Anticipate Ensco Plc (ESV) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ensco Plc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ensco Plc reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ensco Plc will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ensco Plc.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company earned $505 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.61 million. Ensco Plc had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 52.28%. Ensco Plc’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.64) earnings per share.

ESV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc raised Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp raised Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ensco Plc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial Corp. raised Ensco Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $15.00 target price on Ensco Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) traded down 4.47% on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,419,105 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.74. Ensco Plc has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Ensco Plc’s payout ratio is presently -0.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ensco Plc by 114.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,780 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 152,389 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ensco Plc by 4.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,135 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ensco Plc by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,271 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,907,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Ensco Plc by 10,581.9% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 54,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate Ensco Plc (ESV) to Post -$0.07 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-anticipate-ensco-plc-esv-to-post-0-07-eps-updated.html.

Ensco Plc Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ensco Plc (ESV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.