Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) to Post $1.47 EPS

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.94. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $577 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.61. 577,810 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,981. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $108,062,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,194,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,093,000 after buying an additional 828,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 94.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,476,000 after buying an additional 563,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,291,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,934,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,081,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brokerages-anticipate-digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr-to-post-1-47-eps-updated.html.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.