Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Deckers Outdoor Corp reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Deckers Outdoor Corp had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,731,000 after buying an additional 136,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,684,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,333,000 after buying an additional 98,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after buying an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,026,000 after buying an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 780,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,484,000 after buying an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) traded down 1.27% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 381,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion.

About Deckers Outdoor Corp

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

