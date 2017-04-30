Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.18 Million

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report sales of $99.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental Corp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.4 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97 million. CECO Environmental Corp. posted sales of $103.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will report full-year sales of $99.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.3 million to $418.7 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $425.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $406.8 million to $435 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental Corp..

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. CECO Environmental Corp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company earned $100 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. CECO Environmental Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental Corp. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental Corp. from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) traded down 1.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 133,388 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $388.22 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from CECO Environmental Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. CECO Environmental Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Sadlowski bought 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,180.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 173,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $10,602,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 653,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental Corp.

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

