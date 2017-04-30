$111.6 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce $111.6 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.5 million and the highest is $111.7 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $106.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $111.6 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.2 million to $450 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $464 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $105.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Bassett Furniture Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

BSET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, SVP David C. Baker sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $160,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 430,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) traded down 3.53% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. 41,138 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.25. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

