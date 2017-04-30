Brokerages Anticipate Astronics Co. (ATRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Astronics posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Astronics had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Astronics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Astronics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,181,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after buying an additional 406,860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 315,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 50,886 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Astronics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) traded down 2.71% on Thursday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,056 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.36. Astronics has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

