Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.31 Million

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) will announce sales of $484.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.9 million to $493 million. Allison Transmission Holdings posted sales of $474.9 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings will report full year sales of $484.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission Holdings.
Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company earned $499 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) traded down 0.08% during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 1,970,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allison Transmission Holdings has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $40.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.72.
In other news, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $5,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,907.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $205,449.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,959.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 13.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.
Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).
