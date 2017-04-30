Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Akamai Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business earned $616 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded down 0.14% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,697 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.95. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $71.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

In other news, CFO James M. Benson sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $1,096,627.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,662 shares of company stock valued at $8,814,645. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,374,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,230 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 466,210 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 84,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 57,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

