Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. AFLAC posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company earned $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) traded down 0.48% on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 1,505,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.01.

In other AFLAC news, Director Robert B. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,408.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $3,760,333 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AFLAC by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,054,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,640,000 after buying an additional 265,847 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in AFLAC by 24.4% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 275,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,690,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in AFLAC by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 275,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 131,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AFLAC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,353,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,224,000 after buying an additional 1,433,277 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in AFLAC by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

