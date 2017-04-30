BroadSoft (BSFT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BroadSoft earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) traded down 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,321 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1371.43 and a beta of 1.67. BroadSoft has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $48.40.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. BroadSoft had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $102 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BroadSoft will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSFT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BroadSoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other BroadSoft news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $92,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,204.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taher G. Behbehani sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $65,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $490,058 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BroadSoft Company Profile

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

