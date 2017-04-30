Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst C. O’cull now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EAT. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) opened at 44.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.23. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $810.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,041,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,953,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,029,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,344,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,083,000.

In other news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $481,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $136,604.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,218 shares of company stock valued at $639,039. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

