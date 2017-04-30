Brightcove (BCOV) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.12

Media coverage about Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brightcove earned a daily sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) opened at 8.70 on Friday. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. The firm’s market capitalization is $296.32 million.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company earned $38.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brightcove (BCOV) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.12” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brightcove-bcov-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-12-updated.html.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc is a global provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s products and services include Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite), Brightcove Lift (Lift), Brightcove OTT Flow (OTT Flow) and Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite (Enterprise Video Suite), among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.