Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,148,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,558,951,000 after buying an additional 3,579,822 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1,054.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,704,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,854 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,510,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,283,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,013,903,000 after buying an additional 2,122,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,135,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.21% on Friday, hitting $115.60. 3,987,631 shares of the stock were exchanged. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $116.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

