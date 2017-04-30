Brick Brewing Co. Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (BRB)

Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSE:BRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSE:BRB) opened at 3.57 on Friday. Brick Brewing Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 million and a P/E ratio of 32.45.

Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSE:BRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brick Brewing Co. Limited will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brick Brewing Co. Limited

Brick Brewing Co Limited is a Canada-based brewery. The Company operates through the segment, which involves in the production, distribution and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets and distributes packaged and draft beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker, Red Baron, Red Cap and Formosa brand names (collectively, the Brick Beer Brands).

