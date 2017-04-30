Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSE:BRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSE:BRB) opened at 3.57 on Friday. Brick Brewing Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $124.84 million and a P/E ratio of 32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Brick Brewing Co. Limited (TSE:BRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Analysts expect that Brick Brewing Co. Limited will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brick Brewing Co. Limited (BRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/brick-brewing-co-limited-brb-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

Brick Brewing Co. Limited Company Profile

Brick Brewing Co Limited is a Canada-based brewery. The Company operates through the segment, which involves in the production, distribution and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets and distributes packaged and draft beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker, Red Baron, Red Cap and Formosa brand names (collectively, the Brick Beer Brands).

Receive News & Ratings for Brick Brewing Co. Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick Brewing Co. Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.