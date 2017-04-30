Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Brean Capital Analysts

Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) received a $63.00 target price from Brean Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Brean Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of The Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) traded down 2.79% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,087 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.51. Bank Of The Ozarks has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Bank Of The Ozarks had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $219.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Of The Ozarks will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bank Of The Ozarks’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Walter J. Mullen III sold 505 shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $25,406.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $59,923.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $307,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,499 shares of company stock valued at $131,881. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZRK. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,756,000 after buying an additional 226,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,901,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,201,000 after buying an additional 630,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,014,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,770,000 after buying an additional 449,128 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,144,000 after buying an additional 2,165,819 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,309,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,136,000 after buying an additional 335,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts.

