Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.55 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) opened at 22.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The Company operated 24 wholly owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as of December 31, 2016. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South.

