Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Vetr cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.64 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

